BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called just before 5 p.m. to the 4100 block of Amos Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Northwest District detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. The victim was unable to provide investigators with any details at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.