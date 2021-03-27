SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police released body camera video of officers handcuffing a 5-year-old boy in January 2020 after the child allegedly wandered away from East Silver Spring Elementary School and didn’t want to return.
During the 51-minute video, officers can be seen screaming in the child's face and advocating for people "beating their children."
The Montgomery County Council said they're horrified and shaken.
The police department said there was an investigation into the officers' conduct. Both still have jobs, but some council members are calling for them to be fired, as well as an investigation into police and the school. That's because staff members appear to be present during parts of the video.
In a statement, Montgomery County Public Schools said their heart aches for the student involved and there is no excuse for adults to speak to or threaten a child.