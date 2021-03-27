BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in south Baltimore on Friday night.
An officer heard gunfire in the area she was patrolling shortly before 11:30 p.m.
After searching the area, the officer found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg in the rear alley of the 800 block of Carroll Street.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Southern District detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Southern District detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District detectives, at 410-396-2499.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.