BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A 13-year-old boy is missing, Baltimore County police said late Sunday night.
Andrew McDonald was last seen Sunday at around 6:50 p.m. in the 8300 block of Edgedale Road.
He is 5’4″ and weighs 130 lbs. He was wearing a red vest, gray shirt, gray sweatpants and prescription glasses.
Police said Andrew suffers from a cognitive impairment. If you see him, call 911.
