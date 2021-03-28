COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1,300 New Cases Reported Sunday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A 13-year-old boy is missing, Baltimore County police said late Sunday night.

Andrew McDonald was last seen Sunday at around 6:50 p.m. in the 8300 block of Edgedale Road.

He is 5’4″ and weighs 130 lbs. He was wearing a red vest, gray shirt, gray sweatpants and prescription glasses.

Police said Andrew suffers from a cognitive impairment. If you see him, call 911.

