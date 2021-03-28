ARNOLD, MD (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police were contacted by a female driver in the 100 block of Campus Green Drive in Arnold around 3:45p.m. Saturday saying a man was refusing to get out of the way and threw himself on her vehicle breaking the drivers side mirror.

The suspect then began yelling that woman saying that she hit him with the car, at that point the adult son of the woman exited the vehicle to confront the man when he pulled out a knife and stabbed the son.

The husband of the woman driving the car came outside to find the son bleeding and witnessed the man stab the son again. The husband then ran to retrieve a legally owned firearm. The suspect continued walking down Jones Station Road and no shots were fired.

Police responding to the incident found the man in the area of College Parkway near Peninsula Farm Road. The suspect was identified by having a knife with an approximately 6 inch long blade and what appeared to be blood stains on his shirt.

Officers told the man to get on the ground and when he refused he was tased knocking him to the ground. The suspect immediately stood back up, pulled the taser prongs from his body and clothing and drew the knife threatening the officers.

At this point another officer responding to the scene used his vehicle to strike the suspect, disarming him and knocking him to the ground.

Officers immediately attempted to arrest the suspect who kept resisting arrest and fighting. Police then tased the man a second time and the suspect finally complied and was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 30 year-old Theodore James Buffington with no fixed address.

The victim was transported to shock trauma with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The motive for the attack is still unknown and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 410-222-6145 or the Tipline at 410-222-4700.