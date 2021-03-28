ESSEX, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating after three people are shot Sunday morning at a Royal Farms Store located in the 1600 block of Middleborough Road in Essex.
The crime scene is still very active and Baltimore County Police have the area around the store blocked off but it is believed the shooting took place just before 7a.m. this morning.
Witnesses tell WJZ they saw a person lying on the ground inside of the store and another victim inside a blue car parked outside of the store.
Baltimore County Detective Rob Reason confirms two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound.
Detective Reason also confirmed they are investigating another shooting and a fire just a short distance away at an apartment in the unit block of Shadetree Road.
While the two incidents took place around the same time it has not been determined if they are connected.
It is believed the victim in the incident on Shadetree Road suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound
