ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,335 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday as hospitalizations and positivity rate increased, according to data from the State Department of Health.
The new cases reported in the state Sunday brings the the total to 406,709 since the pandemic began.
Five more deaths were reported as a result of the virus for a total of 8,066.
Hospitalizations now stand at 970, up 23 since Saturday. Of those, 235 patients are in ICU beds, while 735 are in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate went up slightly to 4.70%.
As of Sunday, 899,450 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. The state has administered 2,532,863 doses in total: 1,633,413 first doses, 831,549 second doses and 67,901 have received the single dose vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,499
|(201)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|38,572
|(548)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|44,016
|(921)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|55,245
|(1,327)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,891
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,110
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,176
|(212)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,311
|(124)
|2*
|Charles
|9,648
|(169)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,463
|(47)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,053
|(291)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,899
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|13,826
|(251)
|4*
|Howard
|17,106
|(220)
|6*
|Kent
|1,215
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|66,392
|(1,422)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|77,573
|(1,354)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,692
|(39)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,390
|(122)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,469
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,952
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,132
|(259)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,062
|(149)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,352
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(48)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|21,003
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|40,074
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|74,551
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|69,888
|(77)
|6*
|40-49
|61,474
|(225)
|5*
|50-59
|61,321
|(627)
|25*
|60-69
|41,408
|(1,305)
|17*
|70-79
|23,207
|(2,060)
|38*
|80+
|15,118
|(3,726)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|213,153
|(3,890)
|91*
|Male
|194,891
|(4,176)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|120,041
|(2,788)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,612
|(281)
|7*
|White (NH)
|142,857
|(4,139)
|96*
|Hispanic
|64,310
|(730)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,260
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,964
|(45)
|1*
