COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1,300 New Cases Reported Sunday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    4:30 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Equalizer
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryand News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,335 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday as hospitalizations and positivity rate increased, according to data from the State Department of Health.

The new cases reported in the state Sunday brings the the total to 406,709 since the pandemic began.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Man After Violent Stabbing In Arnold

Five more deaths were reported as a result of the virus for a total of 8,066.

Hospitalizations now stand at 970, up 23 since Saturday. Of those, 235 patients are in ICU beds, while 735 are in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate went up slightly to 4.70%.

As of Sunday, 899,450 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. The state has administered 2,532,863 doses in total: 1,633,413 first doses, 831,549 second doses and 67,901 have received the single dose vaccine.

READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Investigating Triple Shooting In Essex Sunday Morning

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,499 (201) 1*
Anne Arundel 38,572 (548) 14*
Baltimore City 44,016 (921) 22*
Baltimore County 55,245 (1,327) 34*
Calvert 3,891 (73) 1*
Caroline 2,110 (22) 0*
Carroll 8,176 (212) 5*
Cecil 5,311 (124) 2*
Charles 9,648 (169) 2*
Dorchester 2,463 (47) 1*
Frederick 18,053 (291) 9*
Garrett 1,899 (61) 1*
Harford 13,826 (251) 4*
Howard 17,106 (220) 6*
Kent 1,215 (42) 2*
Montgomery 66,392 (1,422) 46*
Prince George’s 77,573 (1,354) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,692 (39) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,390 (122) 0*
Somerset 2,469 (37) 0*
Talbot 1,952 (36) 0*
Washington 13,132 (259) 3*
Wicomico 7,062 (149) 0*
Worcester 3,352 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (48) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 21,003 (3) 0*
10-19 40,074 (6) 1*
20-29 74,551 (35) 1*
30-39 69,888 (77) 6*
40-49 61,474 (225) 5*
50-59 61,321 (627) 25*
60-69 41,408 (1,305) 17*
70-79 23,207 (2,060) 38*
80+ 15,118 (3,726) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 213,153 (3,890) 91*
Male 194,891 (4,176) 94*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Possible Throughout Much Of The Region Sunday Afternoon
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 120,041 (2,788) 66*
Asian (NH) 9,612 (281) 7*
White (NH) 142,857 (4,139) 96*
Hispanic 64,310 (730) 15*
Other (NH) 19,260 (83) 0*
Data not available 51,964 (45) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff