COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1,300 New Cases Reported Sunday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Equalizer
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:DC, DC Cherry Blossoms, DC news, Local TV, Talkers

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Peak bloom is here!

The National Park Service said Sunday the cherry trees in Washington, D.C. have reached peak bloom, after unseasonably warm temperatures over the last week.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Possible Throughout Much Of The Region Sunday Afternoon

If you’re planning to visit the cherry blossoms in Washington, DC over the next few weeks, make sure you’re aware of certain limitations due to COVID-19.

The National Park Service will limit all vehicular and pedestrian access to the Tidal Basin, E. Potomac Park and W. Potomac Park during the blooming cycle of the cherry blossoms.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1,300 New Cases Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Increase

You can check out the blossoms on the #BloomCam on the National Mall’s website.

CBS Baltimore Staff