WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Peak bloom is here!
The National Park Service said Sunday the cherry trees in Washington, D.C. have reached peak bloom, after unseasonably warm temperatures over the last week.
The cherry trees have reached peak bloom after temps well above average last week sped us through the final stages of the blossom cycle – just four days from stage 4 to peak. Check out the pink and white blossoms ringing the Tidal Basin on the #BloomCam at https://t.co/OfPYrLqS2O pic.twitter.com/WjNqr8ifF5
— National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 28, 2021
If you’re planning to visit the cherry blossoms in Washington, DC over the next few weeks, make sure you’re aware of certain limitations due to COVID-19.
The National Park Service will limit all vehicular and pedestrian access to the Tidal Basin, E. Potomac Park and W. Potomac Park during the blooming cycle of the cherry blossoms.
You can check out the blossoms on the #BloomCam on the National Mall’s website.