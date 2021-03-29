BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was charged in the fatal shooting of Lewis Wright in West Baltimore earlier this month.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of West Saratoga Street around 2 a.m. on March 13. There, there found 32-year-old Wright suffering from gunshot wounds.
Wright was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but died two days later.
Through an investigation, police identified Al Pete Gaymon III as a suspect. He was charged with first-degree murder on March 22.
He’s being help in Central Booking without bail.