COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations Surpass 1K As Positivity Rate Nears 5%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Al Pete Gaymon III, Baltimore, Crime, Lewis Wright, Local TV, Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was charged in the fatal shooting of Lewis Wright in West Baltimore earlier this month.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of West Saratoga Street around 2 a.m. on March 13. There, there found 32-year-old Wright suffering from gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Victims Identified In Sunday's Killing Spree In Baltimore County

Wright was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but died two days later.

READ MORE: Baltimore Police Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Boy In Essex

Through an investigation, police identified Al Pete Gaymon III as a suspect. He was charged with first-degree murder on March 22.

MORE NEWS: FEMA Will Launch First Federal Mobile COVID Vaccination Units Along Maryland's Eastern Shore

He’s being help in Central Booking without bail.

CBS Baltimore Staff