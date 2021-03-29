ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — All local Maryland Health Departments will receive doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, according to Mike Ricci, Gov. Larry Hogan’s spokesperson.
The governor’s office said allocations have increased by 91% this week.READ MORE: Tara Savannah Payne's Death Ruled Accidental, Police Say
Every health department will receive 200 doses of the J&J vaccine, except for Prince George’s County who will receive 600 doses of the J&J vaccine.READ MORE: Victims Identified In Sunday's Killing Spree In Baltimore County
That is in addition to the other vaccine doses the local health departments will receive.
Last week, it was announced 11 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be distributed this week.MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Murder-Suicide In Columbia Sunday Night
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.