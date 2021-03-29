BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s an effort to close the “digital divide.”
Microsoft and the City of Baltimore are teaming up to offer more chances for people to sharpen their computer skills.
The digital skills courses are free and open to city residents and employees.
Courses cover everything from the basics of digital literacy for adults to more advanced skills such as coding for students.
You can find more information on the Baltimore City Information and Technology website.