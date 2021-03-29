COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations Surpass 1K As Positivity Rate Nears 5%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:30 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    12:00 AMWJZ News @11PM
    12:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Microsoft, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s an effort to close the “digital divide.”

Microsoft and the City of Baltimore are teaming up to offer more chances for people to sharpen their computer skills.

READ MORE: Maryland Athletics To Allow Limited Fans At Athletic Venues For Spring Season

The digital skills courses are free and open to city residents and employees.

READ MORE: Silver Spring Man Rev. Dr. Lyle Pointer Is One Of Nearly 100K People Waiting For A Kidney Transplant, He's Hoping Someone Can Help

Courses cover everything from the basics of digital literacy for adults to more advanced skills such as coding for students.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Believe Tara Savannah Payne's Death Was Accidental, No Threat To The Public

You can find more information on the Baltimore City Information and Technology website.

CBS Baltimore Staff