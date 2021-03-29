ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police identified the victims in Sunday’s fatal shootings that were all linked to one suspect.

“Baltimore County suffered through a horrific and sickening event, which changed the lives of many people, including some who were lost,” said Police Chief Melissa Hyatt. “For the friends and family of the victims, for the employees of the Royal Farm Store and our entire Baltimore County community, our thoughts and prayers are with you. The Baltimore County Police Department will remain steadfast in our support for those who were impacted by this tragedy.”

Late Sunday night, police said they suspect the same 27-year-old man in all three fatal shootings incidents and a fire.

During a press conference Monday, police said officers were called to a Royal Farms at 1601 Middleborough Road around 6:43 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. They said a shooter used his car to block in the parking lot and then when on a shooting spree. First, he shot 62-year-old Alpha Smith while she sat in her car.

Police said he then went inside the Royal Farms and shot and killed 43-year-old Silvesta Daye Jr. near the cash registers. He also shot employee Joshua Robinson, police said. Robinson survived and is currently in stable condition at an area hospital.

Then while police were responding to that shooting, a call came in for a fire in 1400 block of Shady Tree Road. At that location, officers found a man dead in the parking lot of the apartment complex and an apartment fully engulfed in flames. Police later identified the man found at the apartment as the suspect in the Royal Farms shootings. They said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Later Sunday, police went to a home in the 1400 block of Manor Road in Baldwin to notify the shooter’s next of kin. But when they arrived, they found the shooter’s parents, 58-year-old Douglas Green and 62-year-old Olivia Green, dead in the garage. They appeared to have been shot.

Police said they believe the shooting spree started at the shooter’s parents home in Baldwin, then he went to the Essex Royal Farms and then to his own apartment.

“The shooter had no criminal contacts with police, investigators said. The firearm was a legally purchased weapon.

At this time police do not yet have a motive in the shooting. But they said the shooter acted alone.

WJZ is choosing not to name the suspect and focus on the victims.

