WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — They’re so easy on the eyes. The pinkish hue with the cream flashing it’s prominence. The sun casting off its branches reflecting off into smiles of thousands.

Kelly Bey and Alisha Borden traveled all the way from Baltimore.

“It’s a beautiful day and we just wanted to come and see these beautiful Cherry blossoms,” Borden said.

CDC guidelines have people distancing and wearing masks. Bike racks on the sidewalks to keep people safe. If you can’t make it in person, you can check out the festival virtually.

Chelsea Sullivan works for the National Mall & Memorial Parks.

“People can do the Virtual Junior Ranger Program or they can also visit the bloom cam and see the Cherry Blossoms from their computer,” Sullivan said.

Some forecasters projected the cherry blossoms to bloom in early April. Thanks to recent warm temperatures, thousands got an early treat.

“I’m just grateful to be alive and just to see life,” Borden said. “The cherry blossoms just represent life and blooming and what Spring has to offer.”

A woman named Patricia traveled all the way up from Miami, Florida.

“It’s beautiful. I’ve always wanted to come here and see it once so this is one of my dreams,” she said.

The National Park Service says they’ll shut off access once crowds get too big and jeopardize social distancing, but for now, they’re confident that won’t happen. Until then, its not a bad start to the Spring.

Peak bloom is expected to be April 2nd to the 5th. If you’d like to check the festival out virtually, click here.