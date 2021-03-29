COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations Surpass 1K As Positivity Rate Nears 5%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,031 new Covid-19 cases on Monday as hospitalizations and positivity rate increased, according to data from the state’s Department of Health.

The new cases reported in the state brings the the total to 409,075 since the pandemic began.

Nine more deaths were reported as a result of the virus for a total of 8,075.

Hospitalizations now stand at 1,039, up 69 since Sunday. Of those, 248 patients are in ICU beds, while 791 are in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate went up slightly to 4.99%.

As of Monday, 899,450 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. The state has administered 2,532,863 doses in total: 1,633,413 first doses, 831,549 second doses and 67,901 have received the single dose vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,508 (201) 1*
Anne Arundel 38,671 (548) 14*
Baltimore City 44,237 (921) 22*
Baltimore County 55,451 (1,328) 34*
Calvert 3,898 (73) 1*
Caroline 2,112 (22) 0*
Carroll 8,192 (212) 5*
Cecil 5,320 (124) 2*
Charles 9,676 (169) 2*
Dorchester 2,464 (47) 1*
Frederick 18,097 (291) 9*
Garrett 1,900 (61) 1*
Harford 13,898 (251) 4*
Howard 17,148 (220) 6*
Kent 1,216 (42) 2*
Montgomery 66,491 (1,422) 46*
Prince George’s 77,701 (1,355) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,692 (39) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,396 (122) 0*
Somerset 2,469 (37) 0*
Talbot 1,954 (36) 0*
Washington 13,156 (259) 3*
Wicomico 7,066 (149) 0*
Worcester 3,362 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (55) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 21,098 (3) 0*
10-19 40,193 (6) 1*
20-29 74,745 (35) 1*
30-39 70,040 (77) 6*
40-49 61,622 (225) 5*
50-59 61,482 (629) 25*
60-69 41,509 (1,308) 17*
70-79 23,256 (2,060) 38*
80+ 15,130 (3,730) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 213,674 (3,891) 91*
Male 195,401 (4,184) 94*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 120,416 (2,788) 66*
Asian (NH) 9,633 (281) 7*
White (NH) 143,242 (4,140) 96*
Hispanic 64,371 (731) 15*
Other (NH) 19,305 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,108 (52) 1*

 

