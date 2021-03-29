ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,031 new Covid-19 cases on Monday as hospitalizations and positivity rate increased, according to data from the state’s Department of Health.
The new cases reported in the state brings the the total to 409,075 since the pandemic began.
Nine more deaths were reported as a result of the virus for a total of 8,075.
Hospitalizations now stand at 1,039, up 69 since Sunday. Of those, 248 patients are in ICU beds, while 791 are in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate went up slightly to 4.99%.
As of Monday, 899,450 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. The state has administered 2,532,863 doses in total: 1,633,413 first doses, 831,549 second doses and 67,901 have received the single dose vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,508
|(201)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|38,671
|(548)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|44,237
|(921)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|55,451
|(1,328)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,898
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,112
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,192
|(212)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,320
|(124)
|2*
|Charles
|9,676
|(169)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,464
|(47)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,097
|(291)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,900
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|13,898
|(251)
|4*
|Howard
|17,148
|(220)
|6*
|Kent
|1,216
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|66,491
|(1,422)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|77,701
|(1,355)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,692
|(39)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,396
|(122)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,469
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,954
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,156
|(259)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,066
|(149)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,362
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(55)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|21,098
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|40,193
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|74,745
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|70,040
|(77)
|6*
|40-49
|61,622
|(225)
|5*
|50-59
|61,482
|(629)
|25*
|60-69
|41,509
|(1,308)
|17*
|70-79
|23,256
|(2,060)
|38*
|80+
|15,130
|(3,730)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|213,674
|(3,891)
|91*
|Male
|195,401
|(4,184)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|120,416
|(2,788)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,633
|(281)
|7*
|White (NH)
|143,242
|(4,140)
|96*
|Hispanic
|64,371
|(731)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,305
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,108
|(52)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.