POTOMAC, MD. (WJZ) — Two fires ripped through two Maryland homes injuring a firefighter and leaving a total of four people without a home.
The first happened just after midnight Sunday on Saddle River Drive in North Potomac. By the time crews arrived, flames were shooting out of the roof and windows, causing the home to partially collapse.
It took about 50 firefighters to get everything under control. No one was hurt, but two people were displaced.
Less than two hours later, a separate fire started, also in a garage, this time in Landover on Finch Court.
A Prince George's County firefighter was taken to a trauma center for burns.
There is no word on what sparked either fire.