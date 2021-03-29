MARIOTTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A local dog is up for a prestigious award.
K9 Sowell is the accelerant detection dog for Howard County Fire and Rescue.READ MORE: Victims Identified In Sunday's Killing Spree In Baltimore County
He can sniff out a wide variety of ignitable liquids used to start fires.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Boy In Essex
Sowell is up for 2021 American Hero Dog — the highest honor in the canine world.MORE NEWS: FEMA Will Launch First Federal Mobile COVID Vaccination Units Along Maryland's Eastern Shore