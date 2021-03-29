COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations Surpass 1K As Positivity Rate Nears 5%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MARIOTTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A local dog is up for a prestigious award.

K9 Sowell is the accelerant detection dog for Howard County Fire and Rescue.

He can sniff out a wide variety of ignitable liquids used to start fires.

Sowell is up for 2021 American Hero Dog — the highest honor in the canine world.

You can vote for him here. 

CBS Baltimore Staff