By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in southeast Baltimore earlier Monday night.

Southeast District officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Conkling Street to investigate a cutting at around 9:11 p.m.

Officers found a 30-year-old man who had been cut with an unknown object to his body.

Medics took him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

 

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website. 

CBS Baltimore Staff