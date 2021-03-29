BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in southeast Baltimore earlier Monday night.
Officers found a 30-year-old man who had been cut with an unknown object to his body.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.