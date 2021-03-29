Mural Of Frederick Douglass To Be Painted By Michael Rosato In Talbot CountyMichael Rosato is a self-taught painter, a muralist of over 30 years, but he describes himself as a storyteller.

Baltimore Museum Of Art To Reopen To Public With COVID-19 Safety Measures In PlaceThis weekend, the Baltimore Museum of Art is reopening to the public after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Woman's Dream Vacation Was Canceled Due To COVID. Instead, She Explored Baltimore BusinessesSo many of us have had to cancel trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But when Elizabeth Dickinson's trip abroad was canceled, she decided to rediscover her hometown of Baltimore instead.

Chesapeake Blue Crab Spotted Along Ireland Shore. How Local Experts Believe It Got ThereA Chesapeake blue crab was recently spotted on the shores of Ireland.

DJ Kopec Hopes To Break $2M Mark Saturday With Another Virtual Dance Party FundraiserIt was almost a year ago when we first introduced you to DJ Kopec, the Ellicott City-based man who has been throwing virtual dance parties for families and raising thousands of dollars for people in need.

Maryland Cancer Survivor Pays It Forward, Sends More Than 1K Care Kits To Patients Battling DiseaseA Maryland cancer survivor is making it her mission to spread joy and hope at hospitals locally and across the country through a simple but powerful care kit.