COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland Athletics will allow a limited number of fans at its athletic venues for the rest of the spring season.
At all home events, physical distancing is required and face coverings must be worn at all times.
For men's lacrosse games held at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on April 3 and April 18, the following:
- Reserved tickets will be placed on sale with the advance priority going to Terrapin Club members, who can purchase on March 29 and 30 via this link: umterps.com/myaccount.
- General public sales, if available, will begin on March 31. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance via umterps.com.
- An allotment of tickets will be held for students for the game on April 18.
- Maryland’s Clear bag policy will be in effect.
- Tailgating will not be permitted.
For Maryland’s other athletic venues, fan attendance will be “extremely limited” with proper safety measures.
All games at Bob 'Turtle' Smith Stadium for baseball, Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex, Ludwig Field for soccer, Maryland Softball Stadium and the XFINITY Center Pavilion for volleyball will follow these guidelines:
- No public sales
- A limited number of tickets will be available for Terrapin Club members. Information on how to request tickets will be sent shortly, via email.
- There are capacity numbers in place for each facility based on the size of the venue, State and Prince George’s County restrictions and physical distancing requirements.
- Following the conclusion of the student quarantine period ending April 5, students can gain admittance to events on a first-come, first-served basis by presenting their Student IDs and obtaining a ticket at the box office of the competition venue on the day of the game.
The university will announce more information for the 2021 Maryland Spring Football game on April 24.