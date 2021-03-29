WHEATON, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Montgomery County woman was charged in the attempted murder of her three-year-old daughter over the weekend.
Anne Catherine Akers of the 13000 block of Hathaway Drive in the Wheaton-Glenmont area was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree child abuse.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Officer, 2020 Mayoral Candidate Ivan Gonzalez Charged With Perjury, Falsifying Documents Related To Campaign
According to Montgomery County police, their 911 call center received a call around 10:50 a.m. Saturday from Akers’ relative saying when he arrived at her home he saw blood on the floor. He said he left immediately and called 911.
When officers arrived, they saw blood and a pair of scissors on the floor. They found Akers suffering from a laceration to her neck and then found her three-year-old daughter wrapped in a blanket. The little girl also had life-threatening injuries to her neck.READ MORE: Tara Savannah Payne's Death Ruled Accidental, Police Say
They were both rushed to area hospitals for treatment. Officers immediate life-saving measures saved the little girl, according to doctors.
Akers is being held without bond at the Central Processing Unit. She will have bond review Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the Rockville District Court.MORE NEWS: Victims Identified In Sunday's Killing Spree In Baltimore County
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!