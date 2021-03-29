COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations Surpass 1K As Positivity Rate Nears 5%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will be no trash or recycling collections for Baltimore City on Good Friday, April 2.

Trash and recycling collections usually scheduled on Fridays will be collected on the make-up day, Saturday, April 3.

DPW facilities closed on Good Friday to residents and haulers include:

  • Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road
  • Quarantine Road Landfill, 6100 Quarantine Road
  • Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center, 2840 Sisson Street
  • Southwestern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 701 Reedbird Avenue
  • Eastern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 6101 Bowleys Lane

