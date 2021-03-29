BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will be no trash or recycling collections for Baltimore City on Good Friday, April 2.
Trash and recycling collections usually scheduled on Fridays will be collected on the make-up day, Saturday, April 3.
DPW facilities closed on Good Friday to residents and haulers include:
- Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road
- Quarantine Road Landfill, 6100 Quarantine Road
- Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center, 2840 Sisson Street
- Southwestern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 701 Reedbird Avenue
- Eastern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 6101 Bowleys Lane