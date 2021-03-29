BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tara Savannah Payne’s death was ruled accidental, according to police.
The 26-year-old went missing in the early morning hours of March 23 after a night out celebrating her birthday. After a two-day search, divers found her remains in the water near Canton on Thursday afternoon.
Her death is not considered suspicious and there is no threat to the public, according to officials.
A vigil will be held Monday night at Southern Provisions at 5 p.m.
