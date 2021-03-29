COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1,300 New Cases Reported Sunday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are expected to give an update on the fatal shootings and a fire that resulted in five deaths Sunday.

Late Sunday night, police said they suspected 27-year-old Joshua Green in all three fatal shootings incidents and a fire.

Just before 7 a.m., Green allegedly opened fire inside a Royal Farms on Middleborough Road in Essex killing two people and injuring a third person.

Then while police were responding to that shooting, a call came in for a fire. There they found Green lying dead outside his apartment complex from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his apartment on fire.

Later Sunday, police responded to a Phoenix area home, where they found Green’s parents dead. They appeared to have been shot.

Police are expected to give an update at 10:30 a.m. on the incidents. WJZ.com will stream it live here.

