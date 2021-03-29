Hi Everyone!
We received word today that the cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin in DC are in full bloom.READ MORE: Victims Identified In Sunday's Killing Spree In Baltimore County
There are a few live cams you can access trained on them and it looks like last night’s winds did them no wrong.
Let’s hope rain on Wednesday will have the same negligible impact.
That will set you up, if you care, to drive to DC and enjoy a COVID-friendly car tour of the white and pink flowers this next weekend.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Boy In Essex
And right now the weather for the first weekend in April looks great with sun and mild, then warmer temps returning Saturday and Sunday.
“Mild then warmer temps returning.”
Yep, that has an ominous sound for good reason. Behind Wednesday’s rain we will be in the mid upper 40s. March is holding on best as it can.
I was fairly sure I had made the last fire of the season a couple of weeks ago. From warming by the fireplace on Wednesday to sunning this weekend looking at Spring’s beauty. Only in the Mid-Atlantic.MORE NEWS: FEMA Will Launch First Federal Mobile COVID Vaccination Units Along Maryland's Eastern Shore
MB!