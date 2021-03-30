ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are piloting an intervention program out of their Eastern district that hopes to help prevent youth arrests.

Police Chief Amal Awad said “Fresh Start” is a “forward-thinking,” pre-arrest diversion program to help provide resources to teens that may be involved with low-level criminal activity.

“We understand that the juvenile brain is not fully developed until young adults reach approximately the age of 26 years old,” said Chief Awad.

So rather than arresting a young person, the police department is diverting them to appropriate resources to deal with whatever issue is at hand.

Sometimes, she said, young people don’t make the best decisions and we don’t understand why.

“You know when they come to school and they’re upset or angry or they’re acting out,” she continued, “enough of the times it may not be the immediate situation and maybe something that happened at home; it may be something that happened in the community or maybe something that happened with their friend.”

So instead, police will point parents and their kids in the direction of resources rather than making a criminal arrest.

“It’s very forward thinking,” Awad said. “I don’t know that any other department is doing or standing up a program of that magnitude just yet.”

The program is currently being piloted in the Eastern district, but Chief Awad is hoping to expand it to all four police districts.