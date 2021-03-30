COVID-19 In MDPositivity Rate Above 5%, Over 900 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 903 coronavirus cases as the state’s positivity rate rises above 5% Tuesday morning.

There are now 409,978 coronavirus cases confirmed in the state since the pandemic began. Thirteen more Marylanders have died, bringing the total to 8,088.

The statewide positivity rate now sits at 5.24%, up .25% since Monday. The state conducted 11,905 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Hospitalizations are down slightly by 10, now at 1,029. Of those, there are 245 in ICU beds and 784 in acute care.

As of Tuesday morning, 938,802 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. They have administered 2,619,551 doses. Of those 1,680,749 first doses and 868,103 second doses have been received. In the last day, 27,750 first doses were given out and 26,178 second doses are out.

The state continues to administer single-dose vaccine, with 70,699 doses administered- 1,116 in the last day.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,510 (201) 1*
Anne Arundel 38,776 (550) 14*
Baltimore City 44,390 (922) 22*
Baltimore County 55,611 (1,330) 35*
Calvert 3,903 (73) 1*
Caroline 2,117 (22) 0*
Carroll 8,220 (212) 5*
Cecil 5,329 (124) 2*
Charles 9,695 (170) 2*
Dorchester 2,465 (47) 1*
Frederick 18,133 (291) 9*
Garrett 1,901 (61) 1*
Harford 13,944 (251) 4*
Howard 17,212 (220) 6*
Kent 1,216 (42) 2*
Montgomery 66,589 (1,422) 46*
Prince George’s 77,820 (1,357) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,701 (39) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,400 (122) 0*
Somerset 2,475 (37) 0*
Talbot 1,958 (36) 0*
Washington 13,172 (260) 3*
Wicomico 7,072 (149) 0*
Worcester 3,369 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (59) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 21,150 (3) 0*
10-19 40,301 (6) 1*
20-29 74,927 (35) 1*
30-39 70,196 (77) 6*
40-49 61,761 (226) 5*
50-59 61,632 (633) 25*
60-69 41,578 (1,308) 17*
70-79 23,289 (2,064) 38*
80+ 15,144 (3,734) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 214,117 (3,894) 91*
Male 195,861 (4,194) 94*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 120,807 (2,792) 66*
Asian (NH) 9,668 (281) 7*
White (NH) 143,582 (4,145) 97*
Hispanic 64,474 (731) 15*
Other (NH) 19,326 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,121 (56) 0*

