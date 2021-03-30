ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 903 coronavirus cases as the state’s positivity rate rises above 5% Tuesday morning.
There are now 409,978 coronavirus cases confirmed in the state since the pandemic began. Thirteen more Marylanders have died, bringing the total to 8,088.
The statewide positivity rate now sits at 5.24%, up .25% since Monday. The state conducted 11,905 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Hospitalizations are down slightly by 10, now at 1,029. Of those, there are 245 in ICU beds and 784 in acute care.
As of Tuesday morning, 938,802 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. They have administered 2,619,551 doses. Of those 1,680,749 first doses and 868,103 second doses have been received. In the last day, 27,750 first doses were given out and 26,178 second doses are out.
The state continues to administer single-dose vaccine, with 70,699 doses administered- 1,116 in the last day.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,510
|(201)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|38,776
|(550)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|44,390
|(922)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|55,611
|(1,330)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,903
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,117
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,220
|(212)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,329
|(124)
|2*
|Charles
|9,695
|(170)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,465
|(47)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,133
|(291)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,901
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|13,944
|(251)
|4*
|Howard
|17,212
|(220)
|6*
|Kent
|1,216
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|66,589
|(1,422)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|77,820
|(1,357)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,701
|(39)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,400
|(122)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,475
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,958
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,172
|(260)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,072
|(149)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,369
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(59)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|21,150
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|40,301
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|74,927
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|70,196
|(77)
|6*
|40-49
|61,761
|(226)
|5*
|50-59
|61,632
|(633)
|25*
|60-69
|41,578
|(1,308)
|17*
|70-79
|23,289
|(2,064)
|38*
|80+
|15,144
|(3,734)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|214,117
|(3,894)
|91*
|Male
|195,861
|(4,194)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|120,807
|(2,792)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,668
|(281)
|7*
|White (NH)
|143,582
|(4,145)
|97*
|Hispanic
|64,474
|(731)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,326
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,121
|(56)
|0*