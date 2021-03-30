GREENBELT, MD. (WJZ) — FEMA will open a community vaccination center in Prince George’s County next week.

The Federal Pilot Community Vaccination Center will be at the Greenbelt Metro Station. It opens April 7 with a daily schedule yet to be announced.

Gov. Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the new site Tuesday. It’s the first federally-operated site in Maryland, which will use vaccine allocations directly from the federal government.

“We are grateful to the White House, FEMA, and all of our federal partners for working with us to expand our vaccination campaign in Prince George’s County and across the state,” Gov. Hogan said. “By the end of April, we will have more than 12 mass vaccination sites across Maryland as part of a rapidly expanding vaccine distribution network. These vaccines are safe and effective, and when your turn arrives, we urge Marylanders to get vaccinated.”

The site will have staff from FEMA to make sure the site runs smoothly and that proper COVID-19 protocols are followed. They will have translation services for people whose primary language is not English and interpretation services for those who are deaf or have hearing loss.

It’s the second site with FEMA support in Maryland. They will also launch two mobile sites to provide thousands of vaccinations to Maryland who live in remote or underserved areas of the Eastern Shore.

“From the start of the vaccination mission, the federal government has committed itself to ensuring safe, equitable, and efficient vaccinations for all Americans,” said FEMA Region 3 Acting Regional Administrator Janice Barlow. “We consider this mission a trust and an honor to carry out. Here in Maryland, as throughout the United States, we will make sure every resident who wants a vaccination can get one.”

There are six mass vaccination sites in the state, with six more set to open throughout April.

