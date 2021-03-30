COVID-19 In MDPositivity Rate Above 5%, Over 900 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — It’s a special honor for a deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy First Class Amber Owens has been selected to carry the Flame of Hope as part of the 2022 Special Olympics World Games in Russia.

Owens is part of the final leg torch run team, with runners from around the world.

The Frederick County Sheriff said Deputy Owens has been actively involved with Special Olympics and they look forward to her representing the agency, Frederick County, Maryland at the World Games.

