FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — It’s a special honor for a deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy First Class Amber Owens has been selected to carry the Flame of Hope as part of the 2022 Special Olympics World Games in Russia.READ MORE: Archeologists Working To Unearth One Of The Oldest English Colonies In Maryland
Owens is part of the final leg torch run team, with runners from around the world.READ MORE: Positivity Rate Above 5% As Officials Say Young People Are Driving Maryland's COVID Case Spike
The Frederick County Sheriff said Deputy Owens has been actively involved with Special Olympics and they look forward to her representing the agency, Frederick County, Maryland at the World Games.MORE NEWS: March Is Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month. Meet One Local Child Who Has Made Big Strides After Years Of Treatment