BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether you went to M&T Bank Stadium or to your local Maryland pharmacy to get the coronavirus vaccine, you should have walked away with a bandage on your arm and a vaccination card.

Make sure you keep that vaccination card on you. You will need it when you get the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and if you’re already fully vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson, you’ll want it handy.

That card proves that you’re vaccinated and might be almost as important as your ID as the country continues to reopen and “vaccination passports” become a thing.

But how can you keep is safe?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said you should consider making a copy of the vaccination card or taking a picture of it and keeping a virtual copy on your phone.

Companies like Office Depot and Staples are also offering free lamination of your vaccination card, once you’re fully vaccinated.

Protect your proof of vaccination. Get a coupon for a FREE lamination of your completed COVID-19 vaccination card. Offer valid in-store only. Ends 7/25/21 — Office Depot (@officedepot) March 25, 2021

And for some reason, if you did not receive your COVID-19 vaccination card at your appointment, contact the vaccination provider or your state health department to find out how your can replace your card.

If you lost the vaccination card, reach out to your state health department’s immunization information system.

In Maryland, you’d either call 410.767.6606 or email mdimmunet@dhmh.state.md.us or visit this website: Maryland ImmuNetexternal icon.

Don’t live in Maryland? Find your IIS here.

