COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Spring football practice is underway in College Park. The Maryland Terrapins are in the second week of a five-week warmup.
Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is ready for the fall after making his Maryland debut last year.
A transfer from Alabama, Tagovailoa won the starting quarterback job in his first year as a Terp. He will keep that starting role for the coming season.
"I feel honored," Tagovailoa said. "It's a blessing and privilege to wear Maryland on your chest. It's a lot of pressure, a lot of weight that comes with it. The biggest thing and every quarterback is going to be judged off of it, is how many games did they win."
Maryland will have 15 practice sessions spread out over five weeks. The spring ends with the Red-White scrimmage at the stadium on April 24.