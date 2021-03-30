OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed and three people were injured, including a toddler, in a wrong-way crash along I-795 north in Owings Mills early Tuesday.
State police received several calls around 3:10 a.m. about a 2016 Honda Accord traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-795 in Owings Mills.
Less than five minutes later, state police received a call about a two-vehicle crash on I-795N at Owings Mills Boulevard.
Investigators said the Honda was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-795 when it crashed into a 2008 Toyota Highlander.
The driver of the Honda, 25-year-old Rodsheta Myers of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 39-year-old man driving the Toyota and a 2-year-old girl, who was a passenger, were taken by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment of their injuries. A 37-year-old woman, who was the other passenger, was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma for treatment.
The interstate was closed for three hours while the crash team investigated.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.