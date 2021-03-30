COVID-19 In MDPositivity Rate Above 5%, Over 900 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore County crash, I-795, I-795 crash, Local TV, Owings Mills, Rodsheta Myers, wrong way crash

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed and three people were injured, including a toddler, in a wrong-way crash along I-795 north in Owings Mills early Tuesday.

State police received several calls around 3:10 a.m. about a 2016 Honda Accord traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-795 in Owings Mills.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Track Your Economic Relief Payment From The IRS

Less than five minutes later, state police received a call about a two-vehicle crash on I-795N at Owings Mills Boulevard.

Investigators said the Honda was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-795 when it crashed into a 2008 Toyota Highlander.

READ MORE: Mass Vaccination Site To Launch At Navy-Marine Corp Stadium On April 15

The driver of the Honda, 25-year-old Rodsheta Myers of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old man driving the Toyota and a 2-year-old girl, who was a passenger, were taken by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment of their injuries. A 37-year-old woman, who was the other passenger, was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma for treatment.

The interstate was closed for three hours while the crash team investigated.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Larry Hogan Declares March 30 'National Doctors' Day In Maryland

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff