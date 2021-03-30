ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County will launch a COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Navy-Marine Corp Stadium by mid-April, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Tuesday.
A soft launch of the site will happen on April 15-16, Pittman said, when they hope to vaccinate 500 per day. The county projects they will be able to vaccinate 1,000 per day starting April 17-18 and then will get up to 1,500 per day starting April 21.
The county plans to staff the location with 125 people with resource support from the Maryland Department of Health.
The sign-ups for that location will be through the state, Pittman added, and the county will reach out to the state with eligible people who already pre-registered for the vaccine through the county.
Pittman said however community clinics will continue to be a key part of their strategy to vaccinate residents beyond April and May.
Anne Arundel County officials said the county has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases and testing. Some of that could be attributed to the outbreak at the Naval Academy, but not all of it.
However they say it's different than last year as hospitalizations are lower and people are getting vaccinated.
