PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a new member of the Prince George’s County Police force, but he’s more focused on offering hugs and support than making arrests.
Meet Pete, an 18-month-old French Brittany. He is assigned to the Psychological Services Division and will go out with his handler on calls.
Pete’s role is to console officers, or even victims, after a traumatic event.
Studies have shown getting bad stress hormones down quicker can help reduce PTSD. Coming in contact with a dog can also help bring down that stress.