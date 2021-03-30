COVID-19 In MDPositivity Rate Above 5%, Over 900 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a new member of the Prince George’s County Police force, but he’s more focused on offering hugs and support than making arrests.

Meet Pete, an 18-month-old French Brittany. He is assigned to the Psychological Services Division and will go out with his handler on calls.

Pete’s role is to console officers, or even victims, after a traumatic event.

Studies have shown getting bad stress hormones down quicker can help reduce PTSD. Coming in contact with a dog can also help bring down that stress.

