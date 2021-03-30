BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rebuilding baseball teams have a revolving door. An ever-changing roster, endless auditions, on-the-job tryouts, reclamations and training.
The Baltimore Orioles roll out their latest edition when they open year three of their rebuild. That comes on Thursday in Boston against the Red Sox.
Manager Brandon Hyde said he will do all he can to win every game, even with a roster that includes a number of unproven Major Leaguers.
Some veterans have been added to help bide time until the young guys are ready. Overall, Hyde likes the mix that's come together in six weeks of Spring Training.
“I think we have a nice blend right now,” Hyde said. “We have some young guys, and we got some guys that have been around for a while which is always nice to have that mixture. I really like our veteran guys.”
The Orioles' most experienced and highest-paid player will not be with the team for the first couple of months. Chris Davis begins the season on the injury list with a bad back.
The Orioles open their season against the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. from Fenway Park.