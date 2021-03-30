BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two companies that teamed up on a COVID-19 vaccine are now promising more doses to get more people vaccinated.
Pfizer and BioNTech now say they're looking to make 2.5 billion doses of their vaccine by the end of the year.
According to the CDC, more than 95 million people nationwide have had at least one dose.
More than 52 million are now fully vaccinated.
