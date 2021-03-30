COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County police charge a Randallstown man in the murder of Nahun Delgado-Sanchez, whose body was found buried in a wooded area in Columbia in October 2020.
Marino Sanchez-Galdamez, 23, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter and assault. He was arrested March 27 in Hyattsville.
Police said he’s being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. They said he is not related to the victim.
Back on October 20, 2020, police learned there about a possible body in a wooded area adjacent to the 6100 block of Old Dobbin Lane.
They searched and found Delgado-Sanchez’s remains in a shallow grave. Police believe the 34-year-old man was last seen alive around a month before, but he was never reported missing.
The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by multiple sharp force injuries.
Police received several tips that led them to develop Sanchez-Galdamez as a suspect. They believe he killed Delgado-Sanchez in mid-September and buried his body.
They said they think the two men were acquaintances and the victim was targeted in this incident. They are still investigating a motive.