Hi Everyone!
This morning driving in I actually said to myself, "I think you can put the snow shovel away."
And most likely that is true. Sunny and 68° today. Tomorrow rain, mostly in the afternoon, and 66°.
But Thursday morning as rain comes to an end, and cold air whips in, there could be some mixed precip in the higher elevations of Western Maryland.
Now I do not live in Western Maryland and I think the snow shovel comment to myself is still spot on, but the point is made by nature; It ain't over quite yet. Then the chill of Thursday and Friday arrive.
Snow shovel still stays in the closet because here comes the sun and mild up of the first weekend of April.
Easter weekend. And now a question begs to be answered, when was the last time there was snow still on the ground for Easter?
Best I can find it was March 23, 2008 when there were still reports of three inches of snow on the ground. Yep.
But not this year. How about Sunny and 70°! Mothers Natures early April finest for your Easter finest! Perfect.
MB!