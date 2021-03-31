COVID-19 In MDOver 900 New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Above 5%
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore firefighters responded to a fire at a nursing home late Tuesday night.

It happened in the 3800 block of W Rogers Avenue.

People in the building were evacuated.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest.