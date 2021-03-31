BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore firefighters responded to a fire at a nursing home late Tuesday night.
READ MORE: Pfizer, BioNTech Vow 2.5B COVID-19 Vaccine Doses By End Of The Year
🔥2ND ALARM BUILDING FIRE🔥READ MORE: Positivity Rate Above 5% As Officials Say Young People Are Driving Maryland's COVID Case Spike
3800 blk W Rogers Av 21215#Arlington@CouncilmanYitzy#BMORESBravest arrived with fire showing from a 3 story nursing home. Additional units requested. Evacuations underway.
📷@baltimore_buffs pic.twitter.com/7jGmna5VPZ
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 31, 2021
It happened in the 3800 block of W Rogers Avenue.
People in the building were evacuated.
There is no word on any injuries.MORE NEWS: Royal Farms ‘Devastated’ By Shooting At Essex Store; State Police Say Alleged Gunman’s Background Check Revealed No Issues
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest.