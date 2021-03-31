COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.3K New Cases, Hospitalizations Flat, Positivity Rate Remains Above 5%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Ambrozean Assisted Living Facility, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Fire, Local News

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire broke out inside an assisted living facility in northwest Baltimore late Tuesday night.

Baltimore Fire responded to the Ambrozean Assisted Living Facility in the 3800 block of W Rogers Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Here's How Maryland Will Use Federal COVID Relief Funding To Help Struggling Residents, Businesses

Fire was showing from the third floor when firefighters arrived.

READ MORE: BWI To Reopening Long Term A Parking Lot On April 1

According to city councilman Isaac Yitzy Schleifer, everyone made it out safely.

All residents were accounted for and two people were transported with minor injuries.

The fire was placed under control around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

MORE NEWS: Man Sues Baltimore, BGE Over August Home Gas Explosion

 

CBS Baltimore Staff