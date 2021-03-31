BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire broke out inside an assisted living facility in northwest Baltimore late Tuesday night.
Fire was showing from the third floor when firefighters arrived.
According to city councilman Isaac Yitzy Schleifer, everyone made it out safely.
All residents were accounted for and two people were transported with minor injuries.
The fire was placed under control around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
