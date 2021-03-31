ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is entering the community engagement phase of its body worn camera program expected to launch in July.
The community can learn more about the program on the county’s website.
Officer training is expected to begin in July and continue through September while the police department continues to hire staff to help support the program.
The goals of the body-worn camera program:
- strengthen police accountability
- promote de-escalation
- enhance the ability to resolve officer-involved incidents and complaints
- improve transparency
- identify and correct internal agency issues
- strengthen officer performance and safety
- increase community safety