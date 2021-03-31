ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public libraries will soon be open for walk-in services.
Officials said starting April 12, library hours will increase to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Anne Arundel County Public libraries have been providing online, curbside and appointment services since the pandemic began last March.
