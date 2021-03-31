OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a shooting in Owings Mills on Wednesday night.
Police say it happened shortly after 9 p.m. along the 100 block of Willow Bend Drive.
Several police cars and officers were in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
There is no word at this time on any victims.
