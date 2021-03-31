LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will reopening its long term parking lot starting Thursday.

BWI officials said a rebound in the number of passengers prompted the early reopening of Long Term A Parking Lot on April 1. It was initially expected to reopening on July 1.

Long term parking was closed last March as a result of the coronavirus pandemics and its impacts on air travel.

March 26 was the busiest day at the airport since the start of the COVID state of emergency with 22,698 travelers departing from BWI.

Long Term B lot, Express Parking and valet service will remain closed at this time.

“As passenger traffic continues to grow, we are monitoring conditions and working to meet customer demand,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “Safe and reliable travel remain our highest priorities. We continue to work with our parking management contractor to ensure a positive travel experience for our passengers.”

The rate for parking in the Long Term A lot is $8 per day. BWI’s daily and hourly lots have operated at a reduced rate at $8 and $12 per day respectively during the pandemic and will begin a phased transition to regular rates.

On April 15, the daily garage rate will increase to $10 per day and the hourly garage will be $16 per day.

Resumption of the regular rates for the Daily Garage ($12 per day) and the Hourly Garage ($22 per day) is currently scheduled for October 1.

“As Maryland continues its COVID-19 recovery, the increased numbers at BWI Marshall reflect air travelers’ confidence that our workers and our airport partners are providing a clean, healthy environment and the region’s most convenient and efficient service,” Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Greg Slater said. “With passengers returning in greater numbers, it’s crucial that everyone continue the practices that will aid Maryland’s recovery, including use of face coverings, maintaining social distance and taking other precautions that protect the health of ourselves and others.”

