COVID-19 In MDOver 900 New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Above 5%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Frederick, Local TV, Logan Cornish, Missing Teen

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 17-year-old Logan Cornish.

Logan is 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds with brown hair with blonde highlights and blue-green eyes.

READ MORE: Pfizer And BioNTech Says Its Covid-19 Vaccine Is 100% Effective And Well Tolerated In Children Ages 12 To 15

He was last seen wearing all black clothing, a blue backpack and white shoes.

Call 301-600-1046 if you have more information.

CBS Baltimore Staff