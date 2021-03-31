FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 17-year-old Logan Cornish.
Logan is 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds with brown hair with blonde highlights and blue-green eyes.READ MORE: Pfizer And BioNTech Says Its Covid-19 Vaccine Is 100% Effective And Well Tolerated In Children Ages 12 To 15
He was last seen wearing all black clothing, a blue backpack and white shoes.
Call 301-600-1046 if you have more information.
MISSING -17-year-old, Logan Cornish, of Frederick.READ MORE: 2-Alarm Fire At Assisted Living Facility In Northwest Baltimore
Logan is a white male, approximately 6'2" & 175 lbs. with brown hair/blonde highlights & blue/green eyes. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, a blue backpack, & white shoes.
Call us if you have more info. 301-600-1046. pic.twitter.com/FnoGfofMrH
— Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) March 31, 2021MORE NEWS: Positivity Rate Above 5% As Officials Say Young People Are Driving Maryland's COVID Case Spike