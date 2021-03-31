ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday a bipartisan-supported plan to use the $3.9 billion Maryland is expected to receive from the federal government to help recover after the coronavirus pandemic.

Hogan was joined by state leaders to announce how those funds will be invested into the state’s unemployment program, small businesses, infrastructure, schools and help struggling Maryland families.

“I’m pleased to announce today that we have once again reached an historic bipartisan agreement on a fiscally responsible budget accord, which effectively targets relief to Marylanders most in need,” Hogan said.

Here’s how the state plans to spend the money from the federal government: