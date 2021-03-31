SAN ANTONIO (WJZ) — Maryland’s Brenda Frese is named The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year for second time in her career.
Frese was named National Coach of the Year by the Associated Press in 2002, the year she was hired at Maryland. She is one of just three coaches to win this honor more than once, joining Geno Auriemma (Connecticut), Kim Mulkey (Baylor) and Muffet McGraw (former Notre Dame head coach).READ MORE: Watch Live: Baltimore Police Hold Press Conference
She also was voted the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year for the fourth time after leading the team to their sixth Big Ten title this season.
Frese locked down her record 500th win last month. She also led the Terps to the Sweet Sixteen against the Texas Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament this year.READ MORE: Man Sues Baltimore, BGE Over August Home Gas Explosion
Though the Terps didn’t make it to the Elite Eight, their season was still one to beat. The team earned a record of 26-3 overall, 17-1 in league play, and won their sixth Big Ten title in seven years.
It was their ninth Sweet Sixteen under Frese.MORE NEWS: Maryland Lawmakers OK Bill To Compensate Wrongly Imprisoned
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.