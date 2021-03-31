BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are multiple ways to view the upcoming season when looking at the Baltimore Orioles.
It’s year three of the Orioles’ rebuild, and it will still be years more before they are contending for a playoff spot.READ MORE: Baltimore Police 'Aggressively' Going After Drug Traffickers Despite City No Longer Prosecuting Low-Level Drug Crimes, Commissioner Harrison Says
The broader picture: It’s good news they’re playing baseball at all.
The Orioles travel from Sarasota, Florida to Boston for their season opener against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.READ MORE: 'We Need Kids To Do These Trials' | Local Doctor Says Vaccinating Children Is Critical In Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic
There will be about 4,500 fans in the stands. It’s limited capacity, but allowing fans at all is a step forward from the pandemic season played in empty ballparks.
The season is set to start on time and a full, 162-game schedule is planned.
“It’s starting to feel more normal,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “I think the fans in the ballpark in Spring Training were a big help in getting back to that sort of feeling. We’re looking forward to this year.”MORE NEWS: WJZ Exclusive: Take A Sneak Peek Of The New Domino Sugar Sign
Hyde will manage a rebuilding roster of constant change. LHP John Means is set to start Thursday in Boston.