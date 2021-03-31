BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to a published report by The New York Times, a mix-up at a Baltimore facility may have ruined millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Emergent BioSolutions makes Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.
The New York Times reports someone mixed up the ingredients to the vaccines, and because of that human error, 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been ruined.
None of these doses made it to the general public.

BREAKING: NYT is reporting Baltimore plant mixed up ingredients in Johnson and Johnson vaccine, ruining 15 million doses. @wjz pic.twitter.com/n0tQTaS0c2
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 31, 2021
Johnson & Johnson issued the following statement. They said, in part:
“As with the manufacturing of any complex biologic medication or vaccine, the start-up for a new process includes test runs and quality checks to ensure manufacturing is validated and the end product meets our high-quality standards. This approach includes having dedicated specialists on the ground at the companies that are part of our global manufacturing network to support safety and quality.
This quality control process identified one batch of drug substance that did not meet quality standards at Emergent Biosolutions, a site not yet authorized to manufacture drug substance for our COVID-19 vaccine. This batch was never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of our manufacturing process.”
WJZ has reached out to Emergent BioSolutions for comment but have not yet heard back.
