By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Friends and family will gather Wednesday morning at a second vigil for Tara Savannah Payne in Annapolis Wednesday morning.

The vigil will begin at 11 a.m. outside of McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar where Payne was a server.

Payne’s body was found in the water off Boston Street in Canton last Thursday following a two-day search. Payne went missing in the early morning hours of March 23 after celebrating her birthday with friends in Canton Square.

Baltimore Police say her death was accidental.

Another vigil was held Monday night at Southern Provisions. It was a last place Payne was with her friends.

CBS Baltimore Staff