BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is being held in Central Booking without bail for allegedly stabbing a man to death last September in Baltimore.
On September 5, 2020 at around 12:40 a.m., Southern District officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Brooklyn Avenue to investigate a stabbing.
When they arrived they saw 28-year-old James Brown suffering from stab wounds. They learned Brown was murdered after a dispute in his home.
Jeramey Barron, 22, was arrested and charged on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 with first-degree murder for the death of Brown, police said.