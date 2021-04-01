CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — Fire officials are investigating a three-alarm fire in Dorchester County that took the lives of three people, including an 8-year-old girl, and injured two others.

Firefighters responded to a call for an apartment fire in the 400 block of High Street in Cambridge at 12:22 a.m.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing a home engulfed in flames. The fire was coming from the interior of the three-story brick building that houses two apartments.

It took 75 firefighters 90 minutes to get the fire under control.

A 31-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Tidal Health in Salisbury with serious injuries. She will be flown to a Baltimore area hospital for additional treatment.

An 11-year-old girl was taken to Tidal Health for minor injuries after she was rescued from the second-story landing of a home by a Maryland State trooper and a Cambridge Police officer. She has since been released.

An 8-year-old girl, an 18-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man died in the fire.

Their bodies will be taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore to determine exact cause of death.

#BREAKING– A team of DSFMs and K9 Billie are on the scene of this 3-alarm fire in Cambridge involving a fatality. Around 12:30 a.m., FF's responded to a call for an apt. fire located in the 400 block of High Street in Cambridge. More info will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/nrgRdqLMkG — Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) April 1, 2021

Investigators are trying to determine an origin and cause for the fire.

